Lebanon: A Loving Relationship on Social Media Ends in an Awful Murder

Lebanese social media has been heavily concerned with the latest case of domestic violence, in which a young model was strangled to death by her husband of six months last Saturday.

Another victim of the patriarchy we're trying desperately to battle. May her glorious soul rest in peace, & may we one day avenge her & all those who have suffered unjust deaths at the hands of ruthless men with identity complexes, superiority problems & machismo.



#زينة_كنجو — Talala (@Tala5La) January 31, 2021

Zeina Kanjo, a young model from northern Lebanon was found dead after being strangled. According to Zeina's family, her husband is the main suspect.

Zeina's sister sent a recorded phone call to a local TV channel, in which the husband admitted to trying to silence his wife by covering her mouth, telling the sister: "what else should I have done after seeing her with someone else in my house?"

Several sources have reported that Zeina's husband was trying to flee the country following her murder, but a person he contacted to ask about his options reported him to the police after knowing that he had killed his wife.

4 days ago

She wanted to start a new beginning

But he killed her

RIP Zeina Kanjou#زينة_كنجو pic.twitter.com/nY7IiWn1er — Iman (@Imane_Hajjar) January 31, 2021

Istg EVERY DAY you hear some shit like this or someone trying to escape a lethal state their in and it shatters my heart to pieces. I wish there was more we could do. May she rest in peace #زينة_كنجو https://t.co/XcpFTkGfWq — haz (@orientdepress) January 31, 2021

Reports have also noted that the couple was not leading a happy marriage despite misleading social media posts that showed an ideal relationship, and that Zeina had already filed for divorce on the basis of domestic violence.

Social media has widely responded to Zeina's murder with condemnation; saying that the country's laws continue to be unjust to women and that authorities have repeatedly failed to protect them in instances of domestic violence.

Shaming، harassing, raping and killing women has to stop. Shame on you Lebanese politicians. The solution is simple: implement a law allowing for unilateral divorce NOW! RIP Zina Kanjo.#زينة_كنجو — pmakdissi (@pmakdissi) February 1, 2021

Lebanese authorities have reported a 112% spike in domestic violence reports by women between January and August 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, which has been linked to worsening economic conditions in the country that has been rocked by a number of subsequent crises even before the COVID19 pandemic hit the country.