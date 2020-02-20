Omanis Remember The Late Sultan

A 40-day period of mourning in Oman for Sultan Qaboos bin Said has ended, with flags in the sultanate being raised to full mast on Wednesday.

The period of mourning saw events cancelled and all Omani flags being lowered to half-mast.

Authorities announced that the national anthem will still not be sung - including at public schools - until further notice.

Among the events cancelled during the mourning period was the annual Muscat Festival, Tour of Oman cycle race, and concerts at the Royal Opera House Muscat.

"The Diwan of Royal Court prays to the Almighty Allah to recompense His Majesty Sultan Qaboos fully for his good deeds, to rest his soul in peace along with the martyrs and the faithful," the diwan announced following the passing of Oman's leader, banning all public events for 40 days.

Sultan Qaboos led Oman from 1970 to his death on 11 January, aged 79.

His rule saw Oman transformed into a modern and prosperous country and established a neutal foreign policy based.

Sultan Haitham took over as leader shortly after Sultan Qaboos' death was announced and vowed that Oman would continue on this path of neutrality in regional conflicts.

On Thursday, Sultan Haitham marked the end of the mourning period by 282 prisoners, 123 of them are foreigners.

