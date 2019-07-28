'One of the Top': How Much is Mo Salah's Instagram Value?

Liverpool’s iconic striker Mohamed Salah took the 26th spot on the recently released “Instagram Rich” list. The list includes a number of celebrity names including Portuguese fellow footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and former footballer for England and Manchester United David Beckham.



Egypt’s Mo Salah is the top African on the list, featured for his 30.4 million followers. His Instagram is valued at US$165,000 per post, PM News Nigeria reported.





The Nigerian artist David Adeleke, known as Davido, is the second-highest-ranking African on the list, with 11.76 million Instagram followers. Adeleke’s Instagram is valued at US$74,000 per post, according to the Nigerian news outlet.

The third African on the list is actress Funke Akindele Bello, who has around eight million followers. She ranks 45th on the entire list.

Fellow renowned footballers Neymar and Lionel Messi took the second and third spots on the comprehensive list with posts worth US$722,000 and US$648,000 respectively.

Forbes released a list of “The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes” on Tuesday, June 1 in which iconic Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah was ranked number 98.

This article has been adapted from its original source.