Over 2,000 People Join Fast-Breaking Meal in London

More than 2,000 people joined a fast-breaking or iftar meal in London on Friday as part of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The ‘Open Iftar,’ supported by the mayor of London as part of its Ramadan Tent Project, was held at Trafalgar Square this year.

Mayor Sadiq Khan also joined the group from all faiths to mark the last few days of the fasting month.

“We made history in 2019 when London’s Trafalgar Square hosted the first-ever iftar,” said Khan, speaking to Anadolu Agency.

“We didn't think the second one would be three years later. it's been three years now because we've missed out in 2020 and 2021,” he said, referring to a break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It's wonderful to be back here with Muslims or non-Muslims, men, women and children. Many of us open our fast in one of those famous squares in the world, and it's wonderful.”

Khan also invited everyone to come to London next Saturday for a celebration of Islamic culture.