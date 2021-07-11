  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Over 8000 Massacred: The 26th Srebrenica Genocide Remembered

Over 8000 Massacred: The 26th Srebrenica Genocide Remembered

Published July 11th, 2021 - 01:46 GMT
Bosnian Muslim woman Mejra Djogaz, 71, survivor of Srebrenica 1995 massacre, kisses her sons' tombstones, Omer, 19, and Munib, 21, her two sons killed in the massive killing of Srebrenica
Bosnian Muslim woman Mejra Djogaz, 71, survivor of Srebrenica 1995 massacre, kisses her sons' tombstones, Omer, 19, and Munib, 21, her two sons killed in the massive killing of Srebrenica during Bosnia's 1992-95 war, at Potocari memorial center. (AFP File Photo)

Turkey on Sunday marked the 26th anniversary of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, in which over 8,000 Bosnian civilians were brutally killed by Serbian forces.

Also ReadRatko Mladic Gets Life Over The Bosnian Genocide - UN Court Ratko Mladic Gets Life Over The Bosnian Genocide - UN Court

Vice President Fuat Oktay on Twitter quoted the statement of Alija Izetbegovic, independent Bosnia's first president: "Whatever you do, don't forget the genocide. Because the forgotten genocide is repeated."

"We have not forgotten, we will not forget ... On the 26th anniversary of the #Srebrenica genocide, I commemorate our 8,372 Bosnian brothers who were martyred. May their place be heaven," he said.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also tweeted an image that said: "July 11, 1995. We did not forget and we will not forget the Srebrenica genocide."

Also ReadRatko Mladic Gets Life Over The Bosnian Genocide - UN Court New Mass Grave Discovered in Bosnia and Herzegovina

"On the 26th anniversary of the #Srebrenica Genocide, the black mark of human history, I wish Allah's mercy on those who were martyred in this persecution, and patience for their families and our Bosnian brothers and sisters," Cavusoglu wrote.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Alija IzetbegovicBosniaSerbiaMevlut Cavusoglu

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...