Over 8000 Massacred: The 26th Srebrenica Genocide Remembered

Turkey on Sunday marked the 26th anniversary of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, in which over 8,000 Bosnian civilians were brutally killed by Serbian forces.

Vice President Fuat Oktay on Twitter quoted the statement of Alija Izetbegovic, independent Bosnia's first president: "Whatever you do, don't forget the genocide. Because the forgotten genocide is repeated."

"We have not forgotten, we will not forget ... On the 26th anniversary of the #Srebrenica genocide, I commemorate our 8,372 Bosnian brothers who were martyred. May their place be heaven," he said.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also tweeted an image that said: "July 11, 1995. We did not forget and we will not forget the Srebrenica genocide."

"On the 26th anniversary of the #Srebrenica Genocide, the black mark of human history, I wish Allah's mercy on those who were martyred in this persecution, and patience for their families and our Bosnian brothers and sisters," Cavusoglu wrote.

