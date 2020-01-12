Packs of Canines Battle The Chill Temperatures of Russia's Dog Race

Packs of canines battled the chilling temperatures to race across frozen land in Russia's traditional dog sled race today.

The huskies whisked their owners from the Metelitsa ski base in the town of Berdsk, which is situated along the Berd river in Russia, for the 2020 Christmas regional championship on January 12.

During the race, participants from the regions of Novosibirsk, Barnaul, Tomsk, Omsk and Tyumen held firmly onto the bars of their sleds as their canines sped through the frozen region and left spectators on tenterhooks.

The town of Berdsk is located in the major manufacturing city of Novosibirsk, in south-central Russia, which continues to be an economic and cultural hub for the Siberian region.

The country is known for hosting a range of dog sled races including the traditional Beringia which sees owners and their dogs race through settlements in four municipal districts of Kamchatka and is the world's longest sled dog race.

In 2019, the extreme Kamchatka competition, which was first created in April 1990, saw dogs race across 1,500 kilometres of frozen land.

