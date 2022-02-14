Painting Love! Saudis Holds Art Workshop in Jeddah

A workshop for couples who want to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a loving and unique way is being held at the Art Space Center in Jeddah.

The idea is for each partner to create an artwork on their individual canvases, which are then brought together like two pieces of a puzzle. One painting flows into the other, and without either, the picture is incomplete, just like the people who created them.

Afrah Mohammad, the center’s business development manager, explained the thinking behind the promotion.

Valentine’s Day: Center holds painting workshop for couples in Jeddah https://t.co/AiibxuDTOe — Around World journal (@aw_journal2021) February 14, 2022

“We got this idea last year and held the workshop first for couples on Valentine’s Day and then for mothers and their children on Mother’s Day,” she told Arab News.

“We were happy it was such a success. People thought of it as an opportunity to express love in a tangible way and at the end of the workshop they got to take the paintings home to keep as a beautiful memory,” she said.



People do not need any special artistic skills to take part in the workshop but should be willing to have fun and spend quality time with their significant other, Mohammad said.

Doing so could help them to “discover the way their energies intertwine through color, shape and lines,” she said.

“They might discover interesting things about one another and end up bonding even more.”

The Art Space Center is open to all ages and provides a range of workshops and other activities.

This article has been adapted from its original source.