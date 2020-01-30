Pakistani Ex-Pop Singer Shows Off Photos From Mecca

Pakistani ex-pop singer Rabi Pirzada has shared photos of her pilgrimage to Mecca, months after she became the focus of a media storm over leaked photos and videos.

"We all must show off our religious rituals," Pirzada wrote in an Instagram post from the Muslim holy city.

In another post showing the Kaaba - the black cube-like structure at the centre of the Grand Mosque of Mecca - Pirzada said: "I am an artist, I paint, I photograph but honestly I've never seen a single place or object in this world which looks like this. I took photographs from all angles, and it doesn’t give 3D or 2D effects. I don't know u will understand or not but its a miracle itself."

She also hit out at those who criticised her newfound commitment to Islam, saying: "If I would've continued showbiz, all liberals would ve defended me, but on my way to Allah they are stopping me."

Pirzada, 30, announced she would be quitting show business in November when private explicit videos of her were leaked.

"My mistakes are between myself and my Creator, the One who knows what is in the hearts of the people. He is the All-Forgiving and the Most Merciful," she said in a video statement after the scandal.

Pirzada also filed a complaint with Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency against those responsible for the leak.

