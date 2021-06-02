Pakistani Police Arrests a Man For Wearing a Burqa in Court!

Police in the city of Lahore in Pakistan have arrested a man who appeared in court in a burqa to seek interim pre-arrest bail in a kidnapping case.

The accused, Sarfaraz, was arrested following his suspicious appearance, ARY News reported.

Sarfaraz had reportedly contracted a freewill marriage with a girl in Lahore. The bride’s parents, however, filed a complaint against him of kidnapping their daughter.

The accused told police that he decided to appear in court in a burqa to avoid any clash with the girl’s family and avoid arrest.

The police said action would be taken against the accused as per the law.

This article has been adapted from its original source.