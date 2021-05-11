Palestine Art Week in DC Marks the 73rd Nakba Day

The Palestine Museum in DC announced holding the Palestine Art Week to mark the 73rd Nakba Day and the third anniversary of the opening of the Palestine Museum US starting May 15-21.

Over 30 multi-lingual (Arabic-English with simultaneous translation) events will be streamed on the Zoom platform during the week, including:

Seven documentary films (Al Nakba History Since 1799 parts 1-4, Tal-Az-Zaater, The Fifth War, 1948, Between Two Crossings, and Brooklyn Inshallah.

Artist events featuring appearances by Samia Halaby, Sliman Mansour and Nabil Anani.

Two theatre events, The Shroud Maker (Medina Theatre Collective - Chicago), and an event by The Jenin Freedom Theatre.

Cuisine events by Sami Tamimi and Nadia Tommalieh.

Music events with opera singer Mariam Tamari and musician Ronnie Malley.

Embroidery events with Hanan Munayyer and Samia Ayyash.

Other events include architect Suad al-Amiry, poet Noor Hind, and novelist Saleem Albeik.

Registration is open for the online sessions for free.

The PalestineMuseum.US is an independent nonpolitical, nonreligious, not-for-profit organization incorporated in the State of Connecticut. It is managed by an initial board of directors whose members are exclusively professionals of Palestinian heritage. It was founded by Palestinian American businessman and entrepreneur Faisal Saleh.

“We are in the process of expanding the board to accomplish further geographic and professional diversity,” explains Saleh, who serves as the Chairman of the Board and Executive Director of the museum.

He has also developed a Global Advisory Board composed of Palestinian and non-Palestinian members from various professional backgrounds. Saleh has been funding the startup phase of the museum, but he hopes that other Palestinian entrepreneurs will join him as charter supporters. Ultimately, he envisions a larger home for the museum in either New York or Washington, DC.

“The mission of the PalestineMuseum.US is to tell the Palestinian story to a broad worldwide audience,” says Saleh, who after over 40 years of entrepreneurial undertakings is now tackling one of the most ambitious Palestinian media projects in the US. Saleh was born in El-Bireh (Ramallah), to a refugee family from the pre-1948 Palestinian village of Salameh (Jaffa). Arriving in United States in 1969 at age 17, he earned a BA in Economics (Oberlin College) and an MBA in Business Management (University of Connecticut), and he has founded several companies.