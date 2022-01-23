Netflix has a broad selection of Palestinians films and even a specific collection of 32 award winning films dubbed “Palestinian Stories.” If you’re looking for films produced by Palestinians or films that tell Palestinian stories, then be sure to review this list of Palestinian films to watch on Netflix.

Omar

First up from these Palestinian films to watch on Netflix is Omar. It was directed by Hany Abu-Assad, released in May 2013 and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

It’s a drama and thriller that tells the story of Omar – a young Palestinian man who regularly has to scale the Israeli-built boundary wall that separates him from his girlfriend. It’s the sort of film that will leave you on the edge of your seat and surprise you with unexpected twists in the story.

3000 Nights

Another intense drama from these Palestinian films to watch on Netflix, 3000 Nights directed by Mai Masri is based on true events and will leave you emotional.

Palestinian schoolteacher and wife Layal, the main character played by actress Maisa Abd Elhadi, is wrongly accused and incarcerated in an Israeli prison. While in prison Layal discovers that she’s pregnant, and a traumatizing story follows.

Paradise Now

Paradise Now by Palestinian-Dutch director Hany Abu-Assad was nominated for an Oscar and won a Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film.

It’s a drama, thriller and gritty movie about two childhood Palestinian friends who have been recruited to carry out a suicide bombing attack in Tel Aviv.

Maradona’s Legs

Maradona’s Legs is a short film (approximately 23 minutes) directed by Firas Khoury and it’s one that’s not as intense as the others on this list of Palestinian films to watch on Netflix.

It tells the story of two young Palestinian boys, who, during the 1990 World Cup, set out to find the “Maradona’s Legs” sticker that they need to complete their World Cup sticker album and win a free Atari game system.

Eyes of a Thief

Next on this list of Palestinian films to watch on Netflix is Eyes of a Thief directed and released by Najwa Najjar in 2014

It’s a drama about a Palestinian man with a dark secret who, after spending ten years in prison, returns to the occupied West Bank to search for the daughter he lost so many years ago.

Condom Lead

You read that right. This fifteen-minute short film directed by Arab Nasser and Tarzan Nasser is titled Condom Lead and was released back in 2013.

It’s as darkly comedic as it is dramatic, as it tells the story of a married Palestinian couple living in Gaza whose attempts at intimacy are repeatedly interrupted by explosions from Israeli shelling.

It’s a film and story that are unique to say the least.