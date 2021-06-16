A Palestinian Mom Shot Dead by Israeli Soldiers in Jerusalem

The Health Ministry today confirmed that Mai Afaneh, a 29-year-old mother from Abu Dis town, was killed by Israeli forces at the entrance of the town of Hizma, north of Jerusalem.

Mai Afaneh, a PhD student in psychology and mother of a four year old, was shot dead today by Israeli forces near Hizma checkpoint in occupied West Bank



The 29 year old had specialized in speech and mental health, and had a center for treating children with speech difficulties pic.twitter.com/NPC5RrFQAB — لينة (@LinahAlsaafin) June 16, 2021

Israeli forces opened fire at Afaneh, who used to teach mental health courses at al-Istiqlal University in Jericho, while she was driving her vehicle at the entrance of the town.

The IOF shot and murdered Mai Afaneh, a 29-year-old Palestinian from #Jerusalem, today. Mai is a mother of a 4-year-old girl. She's a speech therapist who has a private clinic to improve children's speech problems. Mai was killed in cold blood, and the murderers are still free! pic.twitter.com/o5CdkkA4Eu — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 16, 2021

Instead of taking the right street, Afaneh drove her vehicle on a road under construction for military purposes before being killed by Israeli soldiers, as explained by WAFA correspondent.

IOF terrorists latest victim. Palestinian Dr Mai Afaneh 29 yrs old was shot, left to bleed to death today at Hazma IOF military checkpoint for alleged ram attack

Via Raya FM #Palestine #SaveSheikhJarrah #SaveSilwan #فلسطين_تنتفض #IsraeliTerrorism pic.twitter.com/Zzi56tDsKj — Amin jarrar (@AminJarrar1) June 16, 2021

The Israeli army claimed that the slain woman “attempted to carry out an attempted combined and ramming attack” before being gunned down.

Israeli has been criticized for its reflexive use of lethal force and “extrajudicial killings” when Palestinian alleged attackers no longer pose an immediate threat. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that circumstances surrounding such killings over the past months remain disputed.

Various international, Palestinian and Israeli human rights organizations have slammed Israel’s policy of “extrajudicial killings” against Palestinians.

This article has been adapted from its original source.