A Palestinian Mom Shot Dead by Israeli Soldiers in Jerusalem

Published June 16th, 2021 - 08:41 GMT
Mai Afaneh, a mother of a 4-year-old, shot by Israeli soldiers
Mai Afaneh, a mother of a 4-year-old, shot by Israeli soldiers (twitter)

The Health Ministry today confirmed that Mai Afaneh, a 29-year-old mother from Abu Dis town, was killed by Israeli forces at the entrance of the town of Hizma, north of Jerusalem.

Israeli forces opened fire at Afaneh, who used to teach mental health courses at al-Istiqlal University in Jericho, while she was driving her vehicle at the entrance of the town.

Instead of taking the right street, Afaneh drove her vehicle on a road under construction for military purposes before being killed by Israeli soldiers, as explained by WAFA correspondent.

The Israeli army claimed that the slain woman “attempted to carry out an attempted combined and ramming attack” before being gunned down.

Israeli has been criticized for its reflexive use of lethal force and “extrajudicial killings” when Palestinian alleged attackers no longer pose an immediate threat. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that circumstances surrounding such killings over the past months remain disputed.

Various international, Palestinian and Israeli human rights organizations have slammed Israel’s policy of “extrajudicial killings” against Palestinians.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:PalestineJerusalemAbu Disal-Istiqlal University in Jericho

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 palestinechronicle.com

