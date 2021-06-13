Palestinian Woman Shot Dead by an Israeli Soldier

A Palestinian woman was shot dead Saturday by an Israeli security officer at the Qalandiya checkpoint, north of occupied East Jerusalem, for allegedly attempting to carry out a stabbing attack, according to Israeli media.

The Times of Israel daily reported that Aqabat Jabr, 28, attempted to approach security forces at the checkpoint with a knife.

The woman killed today by Israeli soldiers at Qalandiya checkpoint is 28 year old Ibtisam Ka’abneh, a former prisoner from the refugee camp of Aqbat Jabr in Jericho. https://t.co/v5V1iY5hjY — لينة (@LinahAlsaafin) June 12, 2021

According to the newspaper, a security guard “called on her to stop several times. When she did not do so, he opened fire at her.”



A police spokesperson said in a statement that the sister of the deceased was jailed in 2016-2018 for allegedly attempting to carry out a similar stabbing attack at the same checkpoint.

The woman the Israelis shot at Qalandiya Checkpoint earlier today has died. She is Ibtisam Kaabneh, a 28-year-old mother from Aqbet Jabr Camp in Ariha. Ms Kaabneh had spent 18 months in Israeli prisons. The photo is of her release in January 2018. #SaveSheikhJarrah #SaveSilwan https://t.co/vIAi7BNCbY — Ahdaf Soueif (@asoueif) June 12, 2021

There was no comment from Palestinian authorities on the report.

This article has been adapted from its original source.