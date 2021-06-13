  1. Home
Palestinian Woman Shot Dead by an Israeli Soldier

Published June 13th, 2021 - 08:10 GMT
Israeli security officer killed a woman the Qalandiya checkpoint
Israeli security forces gather around a woman's body on the ground following a reported attack at the Qalandia checkpoint between the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, on June 12, 2021. Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP
Israeli police say woman attempted to carry out stabbing attack at checkpoint in holy city

A Palestinian woman was shot dead Saturday by an Israeli security officer at the Qalandiya checkpoint, north of occupied East Jerusalem, for allegedly attempting to carry out a stabbing attack, according to Israeli media.

The Times of Israel daily reported that Aqabat Jabr, 28, attempted to approach security forces at the checkpoint with a knife.

According to the newspaper, a security guard “called on her to stop several times. When she did not do so, he opened fire at her.”


A police spokesperson said in a statement that the sister of the deceased was jailed in 2016-2018 for allegedly attempting to carry out a similar stabbing attack at the same checkpoint.

There was no comment from Palestinian authorities on the report.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Qalandiya checkpointIsraelPalestineeast Jerusalem

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

