Participants Ready for Third Ithra Art Prize in Saudi Arabia

The King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) and Art Dubai on Tuesday announced the open call for the third Ithra Art Prize.

The initiative was launched in 2017 to support and raise the profile of emerging Saudi and Saudi-based artists on an international platform. It will accept artwork proposals for its third edition until Oct. 3, 2019.





Following a complete review and deliberation by a prestigious jury, the winning artist will be announced in late 2019 and will receive up to $100,000 to create a new commission.

The selected art piece will debut at Art Dubai 2020 (March 25-28 next year), before joining previous winners as part of Ithra’s growing permanent art collection in the Saudi city of Dhahran. The jury will be announced next month.

Based in Dhahran, Ithra is a creative and interactive public space for workshops, performances, events, exhibitions and experiences.

It champions diversity, celebrates creativity and encourages collaboration with the aim of energizing Saudi Arabia’s knowledge-based economy.

