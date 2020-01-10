Parts of Northern Saudi Arabia Blanketed by Snow

Parts of Saudi Arabia were blanketed by snow on Friday, especially in the northwestern regions such as the Dahr Mountains.

#WATCH: Parts of #SaudiArabia were blanketed by snow on Friday, especially in the northwestern regions such as the Dahr Mountains (Video: @alekhbariyatv)https://t.co/HCQWErHoR1 pic.twitter.com/g2pN8V7GRp — Arab News (@arabnews) January 10, 2020

Videos of the snowfall went viral on social media.

Temperatures dropped below 0 degrees Celsius in some parts, with Saudi Arabia’s meteorology office urging residents to keep warm and avoid venturing to isolated places.

The General Authority of Meteorology and Environment Protection also forecasted heavy rain and thunderstorms over Tabuk, Madinah, the Northern Borders, Ha’il and Al-Jawf.

