Parts of Northern Saudi Arabia Blanketed by Snow

Published January 10th, 2020 - 05:20 GMT
(Twitter)
(Twitter)
Highlights
Temperatures dropped below 0 degrees Celsius in some parts, with Saudi Arabia’s meteorology office urging residents to keep warm and avoid venturing to isolated places.

Parts of Saudi Arabia were blanketed by snow on Friday, especially in the northwestern regions such as the Dahr Mountains.

Videos of the snowfall went viral on social media.

The General Authority of Meteorology and Environment Protection also forecasted heavy rain and thunderstorms over Tabuk, Madinah, the Northern Borders, Ha’il and Al-Jawf.

