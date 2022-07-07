A Party For a Monkey: The 'Spider' is 60

  1. Home
Published July 7th, 2022 - 05:20 GMT
Spider Monkey
Spider Monkey celebrated his 60 birthday. (Instagram/@zooboise)

An Idaho zoo threw a birthday party for a black-handed spider monkey who officials said might be the world's oldest member of his species at age 60.

Zoo Boise threw a birthday party for spider monkey Elvis and an Aldabra tortoise named Mr. Mac, who turned 100.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zoo Boise (@zooboise)

 

The zoo said Elvis is estimated to be about 60 years old, which could make him the oldest spider monkey in the world. Spider monkeys in captivity generally live to ages 20 to 40.

Zoo officials said they are in the process of verifying Elvis' age, but his history is difficult to track. The primate came to the facility from the Denver Zoo after being donated by a private individual.

 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Idaho zooZooIdahospider monkeymonkey

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2022. All Rights Reserved.

