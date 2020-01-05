Passenger Who Threw Coins Into Plane's Engine for Good Luck Fined $17K

A first-time flier aboard Chinese airline who threw coins into the plane's engine for good luck slapped with a 120,000 yuan fine ($17,147).



According to the Independent, Lu Chao, 28, threw the coins as he was boarding a Lucky Air flight from Anquing to Kunming to wish for a safe journey.



He admitted to the act after staff questions passengers when they found two one-yuan coins on the ground near the left engine.

The domestic flight and its 162 passengers were grounded due to safety concerns, and flown only the next day after a full safety check.

Lucky Air took legal action against Chao, claiming the flight cancellation almost cost 140,000 yuan (Dh78,000)($21,230). In his defence, Chao told the court that the budget airline should have warned passenger not to throw coins into plane engines before boarding.



Chao has been ordered by the Yixiu District People's Court to pay 120,000 yuan to the airline in damages.

This article has been adapted from its original source.