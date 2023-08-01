Passengers delay at Jordanian airports due to plastic surgeries

ALBAWABA plastic surgeries have caused security confusion at Jordanian airports due to the failure to match the identities of many female travelers with their passport photos.

Over the years, cosmetic procedures have become increasingly available to Jordanians of all genders, despite their high costs, due to installment options.

Unofficial estimates indicate that Jordanians have spent nearly $350 million on these procedures in recent times.

According to employees at Queen Alia International Airport, this phenomenon has caused confusion, resulting in heightened security inspection procedures at border crossings, especially for women.

As they present their passports for stamping, a noticeable disparity is observed between their present appearance and the photo displayed on their passports.

Several factors contribute to the growing interest in plastic surgeries. The influence of social media and celebrity culture plays a pivotal role, as people are exposed to perfected and filtered images of public figures, creating aspirational beauty standards.

Additionally, advancements in medical technology have led to safer and more effective procedures, reducing the perceived risks associated with such interventions.

Various cosmetic procedures are in high demand across the globe. Non-invasive treatments like Botox injections, dermal fillers, and chemical peels are popular choices to diminish wrinkles and achieve a rejuvenated appearance.

Surgical procedures like rhinoplasty (nose job), breast augmentation, liposuction, and facelifts are also sought after to reshape and enhance different body features.