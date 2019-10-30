Photo of a Man Drying his Socks on Plane Window Goes Viral on Instagram

An unidentified plane passenger is leaving netizens disgusted after he was captured drying his socks by wedging them in the plane's window shutter.

Fellow passengers aboard a recent flight were horrified when the man came up with the bizarre idea of drying his pair of socks. A picture shows him from the back while his socks can be seen hanging from the shutter of the plane's window.

According to reports in Mirror.co.uk, the photo was shared by a passenger sitting close to the man on Instagram account 'Passenger Shaming' which has one million followers.

The passenger captioned the photo: 'Me doing my laundry on the way to LA this weekend! #multitasking', and amassed over 5,000 likes and 160 comments.

Several netizens left furious comments of the photo with one writing: 'Classless low lifes are everywhere'. While another person wrote on Instagram: 'Why would anyone admit doing something so ignorant'?





This article has been adapted from its original source.