In Pictures: Christians Around the World Celebrate Palm Sunday
Published April 11th, 2022 - 09:02 GMT
The head of the Roman Catholic Church in the Holy Land, Apostolic Administrator of the Latin Patriarchate Pierbattista Pizaballa (C) leads the Palm Sunday procession at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, on April 10, 2022. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)
Christians around the world celebrated Palm Sunday on April 10, 2022, which commemorates Jesus Christ’s entrance into Jerusalem.
For many Christians, Palm Sunday is celebrated with a feast and by blessing and distributing palm branches, which are said to have been thrown along Christ’s path as he entered Jerusalem.
The palms are commonly folded into the shape of a cross or crucifix. Palm Sunday falls on the Sunday before Easter and marks the final week of Lent.