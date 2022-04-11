In Pictures: Christians Around the World Celebrate Palm Sunday

Christians around the world celebrated Palm Sunday on April 10, 2022, which commemorates Jesus Christ’s entrance into Jerusalem.

For many Christians, Palm Sunday is celebrated with a feast and by blessing and distributing palm branches, which are said to have been thrown along Christ’s path as he entered Jerusalem.

The palms are commonly folded into the shape of a cross or crucifix. Palm Sunday falls on the Sunday before Easter and marks the final week of Lent.



Roman Catholic nuns carry palm branches as they circle the aedicule during the Palm Sunday procession at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, on April 10, 2022. The ceremony is a landmark in the Roman Catholic calendar, marking the triumphant return of Christ to Jerusalem the week before his death, when a cheering crowd greeted him waving palm leaves. Palm Sunday marks the start of the most solemn week in the Christian calendar. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

Roman Catholic clergy carry palm branches as they circle the aedicule during the Palm Sunday procession at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, on April 10, 2022. The ceremony is a landmark in the Roman Catholic calendar, marking the triumphant return of Christ to Jerusalem the week before his death, when a cheering crowd greeted him waving palm leaves. Palm Sunday marks the start of the most solemn week in the Christian calendar. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

Catholic faithfuls take part in the traditional Palm Sunday mass, at the "20 de julio" neighbourhood, in southern Bogota, on April 10, 2022. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP)

Christian worshippers take part in a traditional Palm Sunday procession in the Iraqi town of Al-Qosh, 50km north of Mosul city, on April 10, 2022. (Photo by Ismael ADNAN / AFP)

Catholic faithful take part in the traditional Palm Sunday procession in Tegucigalpa, on April 10, 2022. Christian believers around the world mark the Holy Week of Easter in celebration of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. (Photo by Orlando SIERRA / AFP)

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas takes part in the "Lagrimas y Favores" (Tears and favours) brotherhood's Palm Sunday procession in Malaga on April 10, 2022. Christian believers around the world mark the Holy Week of Easter in celebration of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

Catholic faithful take part in the traditional Palm Sunday procession in the historic center of San Salvador, on April 10, 2022. Christian believers around the world mark the Holy Week of Easter in celebration of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

(Photo by MARVIN RECINOS / AFP)

Penitents of 'La Paz' brotherhood parade during the Holy Week's Palm Sunday procession in Seville on April 10, 2022. Christian believers around the world mark the Holy Week of Easter in celebration of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)