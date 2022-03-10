In Pictures: Colors Fly as India Elections Get Underway

Voters, activists and political supporters have taken to the streets and polling stations of India’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh.

Elections have been taking place for days but on Thursday March 10, 2022, early polls showed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governing party is expected to maintain power in Uttar Pradesh.

Supporters of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated outside of the party’s office as colored powder flew through the air and people waved BJP flags.

Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate outside the party office in Lucknow on March 10, 2022, on the day of counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections. (Photo by SANJAY KANOJIA / AFP)

Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate outside the party office in Lucknow on March 10, 2022, on the day of the counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections. (Photo by SANJAY KANOJIA / AFP)

Electoral officials and polling agents are pictured at a counting center during the counting of the Punjab state assembly election votes in Amritsar on March 10, 2022. (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP)

Electoral officials sit inside a counting center during the counting of the Uttar Pradesh state assembly election votes in Noida on March 10, 2022. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)

An electoral official shows an open Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) during the counting of the Uttar Pradesh state assembly election votes in Ghaziabad on March 10, 2022. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) party president Sukhbir Singh Badal (C) speaks to the media after visiting the Golden Temple to pay his respects a day before the state assembly election results in Amritsar on March 9, 2022. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP)

Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate outside the party office in Lucknow on March 10, 2022, on the day of counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections. (Photo by SANJAY KANOJIA / AFP)

Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate outside their party office in Ahmedabad on March 10, 2022, on the day of the counting of votes for India's Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections. (Photo by Sam PANTHAKY / AFP)