In Pictures: Colors Fly as India Elections Get Underway
Published March 10th, 2022 - 12:10 GMT
Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate outside the party office in Lucknow on March 10, 2022, on the day of counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections. (Photo by SANJAY KANOJIA / AFP)
Voters, activists and political supporters have taken to the streets and polling stations of India’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh.
Elections have been taking place for days but on Thursday March 10, 2022, early polls showed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governing party is expected to maintain power in Uttar Pradesh.
Supporters of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated outside of the party’s office as colored powder flew through the air and people waved BJP flags.