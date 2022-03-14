In Pictures: Ethiopian Orthodox Church Mourns Deceased Patriarch

Hundreds of mourners, worshippers and church leaders gathered at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to mourn the death of Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church fourth patriarch Abune Merkorios.

Merkorios was elected patriarch in 1988 but was forced into exile three years later during a political and governmental upheaval in the country. Merkorios then spent 27 years living abroad but returned to Ethiopia in 2018.

He passed away in early March 2022 and his funeral was attended by Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and by current Ethiopian Orthodox church patriarch Abune Mathias.

Ethiopian Orthodox deacons stand during the burial ceremony of the late Abune Merkorios, fourth patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox church, at the Trinity Cathedral of the city of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 13, 2022. (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP)

Ethiopian Orthodox deacons stand during the burial ceremony of the late Abune Merkorios, fourth patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox church, at the Trinity Cathedral of the city of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 13, 2022. (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP)

Ethiopian Orthodox priests chant and dance during the burial ceremony of the late Abune Merkorios, fourth patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox church, at the Trinity Cathedral of the city of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 13, 2022. (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP)

Ethiopian Orthodox devotees sing holding harps during the farewell ceremony of the late Abune Merkerios, fourth patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox church, in the city of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 12, 2022. (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP)

Women cry during the farewell ceremony of the late Abune Merkerios, fourth patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox church, in the city of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 12, 2022. (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP)

Abune Mathias, patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox church, looks on during the burial ceremony of the late Abune Merkorios, fourth patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox church, at the Trinity Cathedral of the city of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 13, 2022. (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP)

Abune Mathias (C), patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox church, addresses the public in front of a coffin containing the body of the late Abune Merkorios, fourth patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox church, during his burial ceremony at the Trinity Cathedral of the city of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 13, 2022. (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP)

Ethiopian Orthodox priests deposit the coffin containing the body of the late Abune Merkorios, fourth patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox church, in his grave at the Trinity Cathedral of the city of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 13, 2022. (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP)