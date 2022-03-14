In Pictures: Ethiopian Orthodox Church Mourns Deceased Patriarch

Ethiopian Orthodox devotees chant and dance during the burial ceremony of the late Abune Merkorios, fourth patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox church, at the Trinity Cathedral of the city of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 13, 2022. (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP)
Hundreds of mourners, worshippers and church leaders gathered at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to mourn the death of Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church fourth patriarch Abune Merkorios.
Merkorios was elected patriarch in 1988 but was forced into exile three years later during a political and governmental upheaval in the country. Merkorios then spent 27 years living abroad but returned to Ethiopia in 2018.
He passed away in early March 2022 and his funeral was attended by Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and by current Ethiopian Orthodox church patriarch Abune Mathias.