In Pictures: Explosions of Color at Hindu Spring Festival Holi

March 18, 2022, marked the Hindu spring festival Holi, also known as the festival of love, the spring festival or the festival of colors.
Celebrations across India and other parts of the world began on March 17 and continued on the following day.
The festival is iconically known for its explosions of colors as celebrators cover each other in colored powder and dyed water.
The festival is dedicated to joy, uniting people and casting aside social and classist prejudices that normally drive a wedge between people in society.
Holi is one of the most widely celebrated festivals and holidays in India.