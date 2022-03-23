In Pictures: Explosions of Color at Hindu Spring Festival Holi

March 18, 2022, marked the Hindu spring festival Holi, also known as the festival of love, the spring festival or the festival of colors.

Celebrations across India and other parts of the world began on March 17 and continued on the following day.

The festival is iconically known for its explosions of colors as celebrators cover each other in colored powder and dyed water.

The festival is dedicated to joy, uniting people and casting aside social and classist prejudices that normally drive a wedge between people in society.

Holi is one of the most widely celebrated festivals and holidays in India.

Revelers smeared in colored powder celebrate the Hindu spring festival of Holi outside a temple in Howrah district, near Kolkata on March 18, 2022. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP)

Revelers and devotees take part in 'Huranga Holi' celebrations, a day after Holi-- the Hindu spring festival, at Dauji temple in Baldeo, some 30 km from Mathura on March 19, 2022. (Photo by AFP)

Revelers smeared in colored powder celebrate the Hindu spring festival of Holi outside a temple in Howrah district, near Kolkata on March 18, 2022. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP)

Revelers smeared in colored powder take a selfie during the Hindu spring festival of Holi in Mumbai on March 18, 2022. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

Revelers smeared in colored powder pose during the Hindu spring festival of Holi in Mumbai on March 18, 2022. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP)

A reveler smeared in colored powder celebrates the Hindu spring festival of Holi outside a temple in Howrah district, near Kolkata on March 18, 2022. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP)

Revelers smeared in colored powder celebrate the Hindu spring festival of Holi in Guwahati on March 18, 2022. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP)

A reveler smeared in colored powder celebrates the Hindu spring festival of Holi in Mumbai on March 18, 2022. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP)