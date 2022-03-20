In Pictures: Five Ancient Tombs Discovered in Egypt

Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered five ancient tombs at the Saqqara necropolis, officials announced on Saturday March 19.

Officials reported that the tombs were all in good condition and belonged to senior royal officials who held power when Egypt was ruled by pharaohs thousands of years ago.

Archaeologists reportedly discovered the tombs northeast of the Pyramid of Merenre, which was constructed approximately 4,000 years ago.

A sarcophagus, ancient drawings, hieroglyphs, statues and other artifacts created during the pharaonic period were discovered in the tombs.



This picture shows the cemetery of the Saqqara village on March 19, 2022, near the site where five ancient Pharaonic tombs were recently discovered at the Saqqara archaeological site, south of the Egyptian capital Cairo. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)

A member of the media is lowered into one of five ancient Pharaonic tombs, recently discovered at the Saqqara archaeological site, south of the Egyptian capital Cairo. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)

This picture taken on March 19, 2022, shows the interior of the tomb of Iri, one of the five ancient Pharaonic tombs recently discovered at the Saqqara archaeological site south of the Egyptian capital Cairo. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)

An archaeologist speaks to members of the media on March 19, 2022, inside the tomb of Beti, one of the five ancient Pharaonic tombs recently discovered at the Saqqara archaeological site, south of the Egyptian capital Cairo. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)

Mostafa Waziri, the head of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, holds a small statuette on March 19, 2022, inside the tomb of Henu, one of the five ancient Pharaonic tombs recently discovered at the Saqqara archaeological site, south of the capital Cairo. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)

A statuette and other artifacts are pictured on March 19, 2022, inside the tomb of Henu, one of the five ancient Pharaonic tombs recently discovered at the Saqqara archaeological site, south of the Egyptian capital Cairo. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)

An archaeologist holds a torch lamp against a wall covered in hieroglyphic etchings, on March 19, 2022, inside the tomb of Beti, one of the five ancient Pharaonic tombs recently discovered at the Saqqara archaeological site, south of the capital Cairo. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)

A statuette and other artifacts are pictured on March 19, 2022, inside the tomb of Iri, one of the five ancient Pharaonic tombs recently discovered at the Saqqara archaeological site, south of the Egyptian capital Cairo. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)