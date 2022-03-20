In Pictures: Five Ancient Tombs Discovered in Egypt

An archaeologist holds a torch lamp against a wall covered in hieroglyphic etchings on March 19, 2022, inside the tomb of Beti, one of the five ancient Pharaonic tombs recently discovered at the Saqqara archaeological site. Archaeologists discovered the five tombs northeast of the pyramid of King Merenre I, who ruled Egypt around 2270 BC. According to Mostafa Waziri, the head of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, the five tombs, all of which are in good condition, belonged to senior royal officials. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)
Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered five ancient tombs at the Saqqara necropolis, officials announced on Saturday March 19.
Officials reported that the tombs were all in good condition and belonged to senior royal officials who held power when Egypt was ruled by pharaohs thousands of years ago.
Archaeologists reportedly discovered the tombs northeast of the Pyramid of Merenre, which was constructed approximately 4,000 years ago.
A sarcophagus, ancient drawings, hieroglyphs, statues and other artifacts created during the pharaonic period were discovered in the tombs.