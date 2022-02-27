In Pictures: Hindu Festival Maha Shivaratri Celebrations

Sadhus or Hindu holy men take part in a religious procession ahead of the 'Maha Shivaratri', an annual festival dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu on February 27, 2022. (Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP)
The Hindu festival Maha Shivaratri is underway in Nepal and in other countries around the world. It is a very important festival in Hinduism and for worshippers of the Hindu god Shiva. Maha Shivaratri is celebrated every year at night and is practiced through fasting, meditation, self-study, social gatherings and other acts done in dedication to Shiva.