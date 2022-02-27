  1. Home
In Pictures: Hindu Festival Maha Shivaratri Celebrations

Payton Bruni

Published February 27th, 2022 - 07:57 GMT
Sadhus or Hindu holy men take part in a religious procession ahead of the 'Maha Shivaratri', an annual festival dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu on February 27, 2022. (Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP)

The Hindu festival Maha Shivaratri is underway in Nepal and in other countries around the world. It is a very important festival in Hinduism and for worshippers of the Hindu god Shiva. Maha Shivaratri is celebrated every year at night and is practiced through fasting, meditation, self-study, social gatherings and other acts done in dedication to Shiva.

 

Sadhus or Hindu holy men arrive to take part in a religious procession ahead of the 'Maha Shivaratri', an annual festival dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu on February 27, 2022. (Photo by  Prakash Mathema / AFP)

 

Sadhus or Hindu holy men take part in a religious procession ahead of the 'Maha Shivaratri', an annual festival dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu on February 27, 2022. (Photo by  Prakash Mathema / AFP)

 

Sadhus or holy men rest upon their arrival to take part in the festivities ahead of the 'Maha Shivaratri', an annual festival dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu on February 26, 2022. (Photo by  Prakash Mathema / AFP)

 

Sadhu or a holy man gets ready to take part in the festivities ahead of the 'Maha Shivaratri', an annual festival dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu on February 26, 2022. (Photo by  Prakash Mathema / AFP)

 

Sadhu or a holy man smokes Marijuana using a chillum (pipe) during the festivities ahead of the 'Maha Shivaratri', an annual festival dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu on February 26, 2022. (Photo by  Prakash Mathema / AFP)

 

Sadhus or Hindu holy men take part in a religious procession ahead of the 'Maha Shivaratri', an annual festival dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu on February 27, 2022. (Photo by  Prakash Mathema / AFP)

 

A sadhu or Hindu holy man applies coloured powder on his forehead before taking part in a religious procession ahead of the 'Maha Shivaratri', an annual festival dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu on February 27, 2022. (Photo by  Prakash Mathema / AFP)

 

