In Pictures: Indigenous People Protest for Rights in Brazil
Published April 7th, 2022 - 09:52 GMT
Indigenous protests march in front of Congress in Brasilia on April 6, 2022. The 10-day annual protest is held by indigenous people from tribes that arrive from all over Brazil, and calls for greater protection of their land and rights. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP)
Hundreds of indigenous people gathered at Brazil's capital city Brasilia for a 10-day protest starting April 4, 2022.
The protest, which brought together indigenous people from across the country, is held annually and calls for greater protection of indigenous land and rights in Brazil.
A major point of contention fueling the protest is a government bill that would allow mining and oil exploration on indigenous land.
Brazil's far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, who proposed the bill, has been vocal about his disdain for indigenous people, promoting deforestation in Brazil and vowing not to recognize more indigenous land.