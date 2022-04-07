In Pictures: Indigenous People Protest for Rights in Brazil

Hundreds of indigenous people gathered at Brazil's capital city Brasilia for a 10-day protest starting April 4, 2022.

The protest, which brought together indigenous people from across the country, is held annually and calls for greater protection of indigenous land and rights in Brazil.

A major point of contention fueling the protest is a government bill that would allow mining and oil exploration on indigenous land.

Brazil's far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, who proposed the bill, has been vocal about his disdain for indigenous people, promoting deforestation in Brazil and vowing not to recognize more indigenous land.

Members of the Yawalpiti tribe prepare to protest on the third day of the Terra Livre Indigenous Camp in Brasilia on April 6, 2022. The 10-day annual protest is held by indigenous people from tribes that arrive from all over Brazil, and calls for greater protection of their land and rights. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP)

Indigenous demonstrate on the third day of the Terra Livre Indigenous Camp in Brasilia on April 6, 2022. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP)

An indigenous woman is seen at an indigenous protest camp on the second day of the Terra Livre Indigenous Camp in Brasilia on April 5, 2022. Carl de Souza/AFP PHOTO (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP)

Indigenous people march on the third day of the Terra Livre Indigenous Camp in Brasilia on April 6, 2022. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP)

Indigenous people march on the third day of the Terra Livre Indigenous Camp in Brasilia on April 6, 2022. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP)

A man from the Kambiwa tribe of Pernambuco smokes a pipe during a traditional ritual at an indigenous protest camp on the second day of the Terra Livre Indigenous Camp in Brasilia on April 5, 2022. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP)

Indigenous people protest on the third day of the Terra Livre Indigenous Camp in Brasilia on April 6, 2022. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP)

Indigenous people protest on the third day of the Terra Livre Indigenous Camp in Brasilia on April 6, 2022. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP)