In Pictures: Palestinians Hold Al Nakba Demonstrations
Published May 16th, 2022 - 07:49 GMT
A Palestinian man uses a slingshot to hurl back a tear gas canister at Israeli security forces following a march marking the 74th anniversary of the "Nakba" or "catastrophe" near the Beit El settlement at the northern entrance to the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank May 15, 2022. (Photo by ABBAS MOMANI / AFP)
Palestinians throughout the occupied West Bank held demonstrations in commemoration of "Al Nakba" also known as the catastrophe.
Each year Palestinians commemorate Al Nakba on May 15, marking the official date of Israel's creation which resulted in more than 760,000 Palestinians being pushed into exile or driven out of their homes.
While Israelis celebrate the date as their independence day, for Palestinians May 15 marks the beginning of the occupation under Israel and the loss of an independent Palestine.