In Pictures: Palestinians Hold Al Nakba Demonstrations

Palestinians throughout the occupied West Bank held demonstrations in commemoration of "Al Nakba" also known as the catastrophe.

Each year Palestinians commemorate Al Nakba on May 15, marking the official date of Israel's creation which resulted in more than 760,000 Palestinians being pushed into exile or driven out of their homes.

While Israelis celebrate the date as their independence day, for Palestinians May 15 marks the beginning of the occupation under Israel and the loss of an independent Palestine.

Masked Palestinians carry rocks following a march marking the 74th anniversary of the "Nakba" or "catastrophe" near the Beit El settlement at the northern entrance to the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank May 15, 2022. (Photo by ABBAS MOMANI / AFP)

Palestinians carry away a man who was injured by Israeli forces following a march marking the 74th anniversary of the "Nakba" or "catastrophe" near the Beit El settlement at the northern entrance to the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank May 15, 2022. (Photo by ABBAS MOMANI / AFP)

Palestinians take cover from Israeli forces behind a dumpster following a march marking the 74th anniversary of the "Nakba" or "catastrophe" near the Beit El settlement at the northern entrance to the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank May 15, 2022. (Photo by ABBAS MOMANI / AFP)

A Palestinian uses a slingshot to hurl stones at Israeli security forces following a march marking the 74th anniversary of the "Nakba" or "catastrophe" near the Beit El settlement at the northern entrance to the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank May 15, 2022. (Photo by ABBAS MOMANI / AFP)

Israeli soldiers take aim at Palestinians following a march marking the 74th anniversary of the "Nakba" or "catastrophe" near the Beit El settlement at the northern entrance to the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank May 15, 2022. (Photo by ABBAS MOMANI / AFP)

This aerial view shows Palestinians marching in a rally to mark the 74th anniversary of the "Nakba" or "catastrophe," in the occupied West Bank town of Ramallah, on May 15, 2022. (Photo by ABBAS MOMANI / AFP)

Palestinian wave national flags as they march in a rally marking the 74th anniversary of the "Nakba" or "catastrophe,” in the occupied West Bank town of Ramallah, on May 15, 2022. (Photo by ABBAS MOMANI / AFP)

Palestinian wave national flags and carry giant mock keys (a widely used symbol of the Nakba as many Palestinians kept the keys to their homes when they were forced into exile in 1948) as they march in a rally marking the 74th anniversary of the "Nakba" or "catastrophe," in the occupied West Bank town of Ramallah, on May 15, 2022. (Photo by ABBAS MOMANI / AFP)