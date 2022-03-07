  1. Home
  3. In Pictures: See The Balinese Mud Bath Tradition of Mebuug-Buugan

Payton Bruni

Published March 7th, 2022 - 10:17 GMT
A man takes part in a mud bath tradition, known as Mebuug-buugan, held a day after Nyepi - the Balinese "Day of Silence" - aimed at neutralizing bad traits, in the village of Kedonganan on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on March 4, 2022. (Photo by SONNY TUMBELAKA / AFP)

In Bali, Indonesia, Nyepi or "Day of Silence" is a Hindu and Balinese holiday celebrated every year on the new year according to the Balinese calendar. This year Nyepi fell on March 3 and was celebrated (as it is every year) through fasting, meditation and traditional rituals.

For a 24-hour period, worshippers must dedicate themselves to self-reflection and limit their exposure to stimuli. This means no lights, fires, working, entertainment, traveling, and for some no eating or talking.

The following day after Nyepi when self-reflection concludes, however, jubilant celebrations begin. Specifically, people gather to partake in the mud bath tradition known as Mebuug-buugan. Washing with mud in Mebuug-buugan is believed to wash away negative energy and traits from the mind and body.

