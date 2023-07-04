In pictures: Supermoon from Middle East

ALBAWABA The initial Supermoon of 2023, anticipated to be visible in July, will shine with greater brilliance in the nocturnal expanse than any other full moon observed thus far this year.

The Supermoon will be observed in the skies of Saudi Arabia and the Arab world, as it will be slightly closer to the Earth than usual, making its apparent size larger and its illumination more radiant. This full moon is the first in 2023.

Here are some pictures of the Supermoon from around the Middle East on Sunday and Monday:



The Moon will be less than 365,000 kilometres (225,000 miles) from Earth, which is roughly 22,000km closer than usual.

Astronomers at Nasa posted details about the best way to witness the celestial phenomenon this week.

According to NASA, this particular full moon, known as the (Buck Moon), is positioned closer to the Earth than usual in its orbit.

The Moon's orbit is not perfectly circular but rather elliptical, resembling an elongated circle or oval shape. This variation is influenced by the gravitational pull of the Earth.