In Pictures: Taraweeh Prayers Held For The First Time Ever in Times Square

In a historical moment, Muslims marked, Saturday, the start of the holy month of Ramadan by holding the first-ever Taraweeh prayers at Times Square, New York City.

Hundreds of people gathered in NYC to announce the first day of Ramadan as they broke their fast and then held the Taraweeh prayers in the most iconic place in the US.

The organizers of this historic event added they distributed around 1,500 meals to people who came to join in breaking their fast and hold the Taraweeh prayers.

According to the Daily Sabah, people have also recited verses from the holy Quran to mark the start of Ramadan as they came from various states in the United States to mark this event in Times Square in New York.

In an interview with the CBS news, the organizer said: "Islam is a religion of peace," adding through this event people who has a wrong idea about the religion will change it and see what Islam is really about.

NYC is believed to be home to around 69,000 Muslims, comprising 9% of the city’s population, the U.S. Embassy in Algiers stated.

Furthermore, Muslims also held Taraweeh inside the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Turkey's capital Istanbul for the first time in 88 years. Two years ago, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan formally re-designated Hagia Sophia as a mosque, which was a former cathedral and museum.

Ramadan, also spelled Ramazan, is the 9th month of the Islamic calendar, and it is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community.