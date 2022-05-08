In Pictures: Worshippers Celebrate Buddha's Birthday
Published May 8th, 2022 - 07:44 GMT
Worshippers line up to pray after a service to celebrate Buddha's birthday at the Jogye Temple in Seoul on May 8, 2022. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)
Buddhist worshippers in Seoul, South Korea, and around the world are celebrating Buddha's Birthday on May 8. Buddha's Birthday commemorates the birth of Prince Siddhartha Gautama, later known as Gautama Buddha, who founded the religion of Buddhism.
The exact date of Buddha's Birthday can vary year to year and region to region, but it is typically celebrated in April or May. Buddhism is one of the most practiced religions in the world with worshippers numbering in the hundreds of millions.