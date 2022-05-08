In Pictures: Worshippers Celebrate Buddha's Birthday

Buddhist worshippers in Seoul, South Korea, and around the world are celebrating Buddha's Birthday on May 8. Buddha's Birthday commemorates the birth of Prince Siddhartha Gautama, later known as Gautama Buddha, who founded the religion of Buddhism.

The exact date of Buddha's Birthday can vary year to year and region to region, but it is typically celebrated in April or May. Buddhism is one of the most practiced religions in the world with worshippers numbering in the hundreds of millions.

Worshippers line up to wash a statuette of the Buddha after a service to celebrate Buddha's birthday at the Jogye Temple in Seoul on May 8, 2022. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)

A worker attaches prayers with names on them to lotus lanterns displayed at the Jogye Temple after a service to celebrate Buddha's birthday in Seoul on May 8, 2022. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)

A woman prays while holding a joss stick after a service to celebrate Buddha's birthday at the Jogye Temple in Seoul on May 8, 2022. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)

Worshippers offer candles after a service to celebrate Buddha's birthday at the Jogye Temple in Seoul on May 8, 2022. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)

A young man uses a nearby electrical socket to charge his phone as he sits amongst lanterns displayed to celebrate Buddha's birthday at the Jogye temple in Seoul on May 8, 2022. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)

Buddhist worshippers wash a statuette of the Buddha during a service to celebrate Buddha's birthday at the Jogye temple in Seoul on May 8, 2022. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)

Worshippers chime a huge bell after a service to celebrate Buddha's birthday at the Jogye Temple in Seoul on May 8, 2022. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)

