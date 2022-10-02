'Pinktober' The Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Every year, many people, especially those affected by breast cancer, hold a special place in their hearts for the National Breast Cancer Awareness Month which is observed every October.



In the beginning, the goal of the month, first instituted on national levels, in 1985, was to enhance the early diagnosis of the disease by encouraging women for mammograms. It quickly rose to prominence, and each year, there was greater focus on the issue. The pink ribbon stands for breast cancer awareness month and symbolizes it.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month! It's not only a time to turn products & profiles pink. It's a time to rally around everyone at every stage of the breast health journey. This October, we RISE. Join us: https://t.co/oi5CasviSX #RISEforBCAM pic.twitter.com/bcrybSxn3Z — NBCF (@NBCF) October 1, 2022

What is the Goal of Breast Cancer Awareness?

The goal of the breast cancer awareness movement is to raise public knowledge and reduce the stigma associated with the disease's signs and treatment.

Supporters believe that by spreading awareness of the symptoms of breast cancer among the general population, more people will become knowledgeable about the condition, which will result in early detection and better treatment options for the affected women.

These programs have significantly increased the number of cases of breast cancer that have been identified and the number of women who require treatment. Overall, breast cancer cases are being treated earlier than in the past, when the disease is still more curable.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM)

Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is held every October, aims to increase public understanding of the effects of breast cancer.

What Does the Pink Ribbon Symbolize?

People wear pink ribbons to honor survivors, remember those who have passed away from the disease, and support the work we are making together to end breast cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October and throughout the year.

BCAM in Middle East

The Breast Cancer Awareness Month hashtag is trending in the Middle East social media as well.

شعارنا وشعارك اليوم #وردي_وأكثر.

يعني وعي ووقاية أكثر .. وفحص وعلاج أبكر.



🌸| #شهر_التوعية_بسرطان_الثدي. pic.twitter.com/OmrawDtJBq — تجمع الرياض الصحي الأول (@Cluster1_Riyadh) October 1, 2022

اليوم، يوم إطلاق الحملة العربية لسرطان الثدي، أوجّه ندائي إلى كلّ امرأة في وطننا العربي، بأن تفكر بصحتها أولا، وألا تتردد بالقيام فورا بأخذ صورة الماموغرام التي قد يكون لها الفضل في إنقاذ حياتها بإذن الله.#سرطان_الثدي #الأردن @JBCPjordan #BreastCancerAwareness #Cancer #Jordan pic.twitter.com/pajWexWeVE — Ghida Talal (@GhidaTalal) October 1, 2022

What Are The Signs and Symptoms of Breast Cancer?

Every woman should know how her breasts normally look and feel, so she can recognize any changes that may occur. “While knowing what to look for is important, a woman should still get her regular mammograms and clinical breast exams, as these tests can help detect breast cancer before she even has symptoms,” said Tuite. Signs of breast cancer may include: Lump in the breast or underarm (armpit)

Swelling or thickening of all or part of the breast

Dimpling or skin irritation of breast skin

Localized, persistent breast pain

Redness, scaliness or thickening of the nipple or breast skin

Nipple discharge (other than breast milk)

Any change in the size or shape of the breast

Written by Sondos Swed