Placido Domingo Hospitalized a Week After He Caught The Virus

Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo has been hospitalized a week after he announced that he has coronavirus.

Domingo, 79, is in stable condition in Acapulco, Mexico and will 'remain in the hospital as long as the doctors find it necessary until a hoped-for full recovery', his publicist said in statement.

'He is doing well and is responding to treatment,' Domingo's spokesperson said in a statement to CNN.

Last week, the veteran singer said he decided to get tested after suffering from a high fever and a cough.

In a Facebook post, Domingo said he and his family were in 'good health' and self-isolation for however long was 'medically necessary'.

'I beg everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least a 6 feet distance from others, doing everything you can to stop the virus from spreading and please above all stay home if you can!' he posted online.

The singer also rallied his fans with encouraging words.

He said: 'Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon.'

Domingo has enjoyed a 60-year career which has seen him perform regularly in Italian, French, German, Spanish, English and Russian since 1957.

Known throughout the opera world for his versatility, the Spanish singer first rose to worldwide prominence with fellow countryman Jose Carreras and Italian Luciano Pavarotti as part of the hugely successful opera trio The Three Tenors.

On Sunday his website showed a Switzerland concert was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However tour dates from April 19 through to November were still going ahead.

Last month, he was accused by several women of sexual misconduct. That has led to several of his performances being canceled and an apology from him.

His native Spain is the third hardest-hit country after China and Italy with 28,572 infections and 1,720 deaths in the virus outbreak.

