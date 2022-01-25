Police Jails Man for Roaming Around Naked in Dubai

Dubai Police arrested an Arab national for behaving obscenely in public on Friday.

The statement, posted on Dubai Media Office's Twitter account, came shortly after footage on social media showed a man roaming naked around the streets in the JBR area before attacking a delivery driver and a security guard.

Dubai Police arrest man for roaming around naked in JBR, assaulting two peoplehttps://t.co/eZgfouA13Y — PRESS INFORMANT (Gossips) (@pressinformant) January 23, 2022

Police said investigations showed that he suffers from severe mental disorders.

Public nudity is punishable by law in the UAE.

As per Article 358 of the UAE's Penal Code, anyone who commits a lewd act - such as public nudity - is in violation of public decency and can earn the offender a jail term of at least six months.

