Police Jails Man for Roaming Around Naked in Dubai

Published January 25th, 2022 - 08:14 GMT
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Investigations showed that he suffers from severe mental disorders

Dubai Police arrested an Arab national for behaving obscenely in public on Friday.

The statement, posted on Dubai Media Office's Twitter account, came shortly after footage on social media showed a man roaming naked around the streets in the JBR area before attacking a delivery driver and a security guard.

Police said investigations showed that he suffers from severe mental disorders.

Public nudity is punishable by law in the UAE.

As per Article 358 of the UAE's Penal Code, anyone who commits a lewd act - such as public nudity - is in violation of public decency and can earn the offender a jail term of at least six months.

 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

