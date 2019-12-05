Police Probes 100 Kuwaitis With Fake Degrees

The criminal security sector has completed investigations over the past three weeks with about 100 Kuwaitis who had allegedly submitted forged university degrees, certificates to their employers.

The results of investigations have been referred to the Public Prosecution, reports Al-Anba daily quoting sources. The same source said the Public Prosecution has already begun its investigation with some of the suspects and charged them with forgery and planning to obtain undue money and benefits from the State using those certificates.

The forensic evidence proves the falsification of their testimonies, and statements about travel to countries from where they have allegedly obtained the certificates. One of the clear evidence is that the exam took place between Jan 5 and Jan 25.

However, one of the suspects, identified only as X, did not appear for the exam. He left the country only for two or three days and this time is not good enough to complete preparation for the exam.

According to the security source, the criminal security sector has received more information from ‘higher education’ which shows it is likely more people may have obtained university degrees through fraud and manipulation.

The source added the suspects include both men and women and that they have submitted the certificates to the Ministry of Interior to join the specialized officers’ courses.

When they were confronted with evidence, which showed that they had not left the country when the exams were being held in foreign countries, they were forced to admit that they got the certificates through forgery.

The sources pointed out a considerable number of certificates were issued by the Egyptian universities, but it is not known if the seals of those universities are original or real. The Ministry of Higher Education is pursuing the issue with the concerned universities to learn more about the forgery