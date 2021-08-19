Polish Silver Medalist Sells Her Olympic Medal to Fund Heart Surgery

By Ewelina Lepionko

On August 6, Andrejczyk finished second in the javelin throwing competition at the XXXII Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The medal that hung around her neck in Japan was auctioned.

Maria Andrejczyk, Olympic vice-champion from Tokyo in the javelin throw, donated her silver medal for the auction to 8-month-old Miłosz from Cieszyn, who was born with a serious heart defect and needs expensive surgery in the American Stanford.

"It was the first fundraiser I entered and I knew it was the right on," Polish javelin thrower Maria Andrejczyk wrote.

"I didn't think about it for a long time, it was the first fundraiser I entered and I knew that it was the right one. Miłoszek, like our Antoś, has a serious heart defect, he needs an operation."

Maria Andrejczyk

Andrejczyk auctioned off her silver medal for $125,000. She confirmed on Instagram that Żabka, a Polish supermarket chain, won the auction. But in a surprising twist of events, Żabka decided to give the medal back to Andrejczyk.

"This silver can save lives, instead of collecting dust in a closet." Maria Andrejczyk

Previously, she missed a medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics by 2 centimeters. Andrejczyk suffered from a shoulder injury that year that required surgery and forced her to miss 2017 competitions, and she was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2018 – all before making her comeback that led to medals in Tokyo.

She added that she is impressed by the support shown by Internet users. The buyer of the medal remained anonymous. The Polish javelin thrower called for further payments for the boy's treatment.