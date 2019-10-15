Pope Francis Accidentally Tags The New Orleans Saints in Tweet

  1. Home
Pope Francis has signed with the New Orleans Saints (Twitter)
The Saints, who came out on top 13-6, thanked the Vatican for the support after the game.

The New Orleans Saints are giving thanks for some help from above after Pope Francis accidentally tweeted in support of the team.

The pope's official Twitter account posted an excerpt Sunday from the pontiff's canonization of five new saints, and the tweet included "#Saints," which Twitter automatically added a New Orleans Saints emoji to in advance of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.


The Saints, who came out on top 13-6, thanked the Vatican for the support after the game.

"Couldn't lose after this. #Blessed and highly favored," the team tweeted.

