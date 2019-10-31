Pope Francis Calls on The Iraq Authorities to Listen to the Cries of The People

Pope Francis on Wednesday said that his thoughts are with the "martyred people" of Iraq following the violent protests this month that have left dozens dead and wounded.

He called on the Iraqi authorities, together with the international community, to search for "fair solutions" to the situation facing Iraqis.

"I invite the authorities to listen to the cry of the population who are asking for a dignified and calm life. I urge all Iraqis, with the support of the international community, to follow the path of dialogue and of reconciliation and look for fair solutions to the challenges and problems the country is facing," he said.





"I pray that the martyred people can find peace and stability after years of war and violence."

The Pope made his comments during his weekly audience with thousands of faithful in St. Peter's Square.

Demonstrations in Iraq began earlier this month to protest government corruption and a lack of jobs and municipal services.

A total of 240 people have been killed since the unrest began in early October.

Since the US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003, Iraq's political system has been gripped by clientelism, corruption and sectarianism.

That means getting a job in government - by far the country's biggest employer - is often secured with bribes or connections. The country is ranked by Transparency International as the 12th most corrupt in the world.

Anger at the state of affairs had been swelling among the youth, who make up 60 percent of Iraq's nearly 40 million people.

Youth unemployment stands at 25 percent, while one in five live below the poverty line, despite the vast oil wealth of OPEC's second-largest crude producer.

This article has been adapted from its original source.