Pope Francis Lashes Out at The Sin of Adjectives!

Pope Francis often uses his homilies to rally against the world's evils such as greed, violence and hatred.

But this week he lashed out at a rather more peculiar sin - the overuse of adjectives.

In a speech on Monday, the leader of the Catholic Church slammed these describing words and even said: 'I am allergic to those words'.

He said: 'We have fallen into the culture of adjectives and adverbs, and we have forgotten the strength of nouns.

'Why say "authentically Christian"? It is "Christian"! The mere fact of the noun "Christian", "I am Christ" is strong: it is an adjective noun, yes, but it is a noun.

'The communicator must make people understand the weight of the reality of nouns that reflect the reality of people.

'And this is a mission of communication - to communicate with reality, without sweetening with adjectives or adverbs.'





Francis had been addressing the Vatican Dicastery for Communication which he founded in 2015 to catapult the tradition-centred Church into the digital age.

He told the audience: 'I have a speech to read, it's not than long, it's seven pages … but I'm sure that after the first one the majority of you will fall asleep.'

And he later tweeted: 'Let us learn to call people by their name, as the Lord does with us, and to give up using adjectives.'

Since launching his Twitter account in 2012, Francis has now accrued more than 18million followers.

Hus burgeoning social media profile, which since 2016 includes an Instagram account, is managed by the Dicastery for Communication, and he thanked them for their hard work.

This morning, Francis made his weekly appearance in Saint Peter's Square to lead his Wednesday General Audience.

This article has been adapted from its original source.