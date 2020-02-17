Prada Postpones Japan Resort Show Amidst Concerns Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Italian luxury fashion house Prada has postponed its resort show that was set to take place on May 21 in Japan, amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) reported.

“This decision was made as a precautionary measure as well as an act of responsibility and respect for all the people working on and planning to attend our resort 2021 show,” the company told WWD. “Prada extends its sincere sympathies and concern to all the people and territories affected by this situation.”

The label is not planning to relocate the fashion show, but said the event “will be scheduled in the country at a more appropriate moment.”

Information about the new location and date of the resort 2021 collection have not yet been announced.

The upcoming fashion weeks in Beijing and Shanghai will also be postponed due to the widespread illness.