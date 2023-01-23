Price of Sisi shoes ignites debate

  1. Home
Published January 23rd, 2023 - 11:05 GMT
Egyptian President
This handout image provided by the UAE Presidential court shows (from R to L) Jordanian King Abdullah II, Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, Emirati President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, meeting at the St Regis Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi on January 18, 2023. (Photo by Hamad AL-KAABI / UAE PRESIDENTIAL COURT / AFP)

ALBAWBA - Social media users have been debating the price of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's shoes price during the summit that took place in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

A Reddit user, named Mr_Ph4ntom, posted a photo of Sisi's brown shoes from the summit and a picture of Gucci shoes, claiming that the Egyptian president's shoes belong to the Italian brand.

Each pair of the "Gucci Jordaan leather loafer" shoes is worth $920.

People slammed the Egyptian president for wearing expensive shoes while Egypt is facing a deteriorating economic situation as the $1 hit 29.92 Egyptian Pounds (EGP).

A person commented: "Guys, these are Chinese rep not real Gucci, he will never do that to us." Another added: "He prob sold an island for him to get those shoes."

