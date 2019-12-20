Prince Harry Dresses up as Santa to Send Christmas Wishes to Bereaved Kids of UK Forces

Prince Harry dressed up as Santa Claus to send Christmas wishes to bereaved British Forces children.

The Duke donned a red-and-white Santa hat and white beard in a one-minute video message to the Scotty's Little Soldiers Christmas party.

The Prince opened his message in the spirit of Father Christmas by saying 'ho, ho, ho'.

He continued: 'I hear there are 190 of you there this year so please cause as much chaos as humanly possible.'

'I also want to encourage you guys to look around and realise that you are part of a family.'

The Duke added: 'Having met some of you a few years ago I know how incredibly strong you are.'

'So yes, losing a parent is incredibly hard but I know that every single one of you by helping each other out that you will have an amazing future ahead of you and a fantastic Christmas as well.'

In a heartfelt ending he added: 'Your parents, they will never be forgotten and you will never be forgotten. '

Full of festive spirit he said: 'I really, really hope and I know that you will leave today with a huge smile on your face and for the younger ones of you probably covered in food as well.

He then lifted his white Santa beard and said: 'Have a fantastic Christmas and a happy new year.'

The party was on board a boat on the River Thames for children for children who had lost a parent who served in the British Armed Forces.

Nikki Scott, Founder of Scotty's Little Soldiers said: 'We're so grateful to The Duke of Sussex for kindly recording a video message for the bereaved Forces children that attended the Scotty's Little Soldiers Christmas party earlier this month.

'It can be a difficult time of year for these kids, so receiving a heartfelt message from Prince Harry really meant the world to them.

She added how the video link message took the children by surprise and their faces were 'priceless'.

Mrs Scott, 38, set up the charity to provide support to children across the UK who have lost a parent in the British Armed Forces.

Her late husband, Corporal Lee Scott, was killed in Afghanistan in 2009, leaving behind their two children.

Children aged four to 18 travelled to London, courtesy of The Rail Delivery Group, with their parent and stayed in the capital the night before the festive celebrations began.

And as well as Prince Harry, the children were also treated to a video link from TV royalty with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield sending in their Christmas wishes.

The fun-filled day included the children being told the Queen's Crown Jewels has been stolen.

And to aid them on their mission to find the precious stones, the children were taken down the river by the Dixie Queen boat with Tower Bridge opening especially for them.

A Metropolitan Police boat also escorted them as the families completed tasks on board to solve the crime.

After the jewels has been found, a look-a-like Queen joined them and they were also congratulated by Father Christmas.

Scotty's Little Soldiers was one of the seven charities chosen by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for donations following their wedding on May 19 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently on a six-week break from royal duties to spend time with baby Archie and will be spending Christmas with the duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, at an undisclosed location abroad.

Last month the palace confirmed Harry and Meghan's plans in a statement, saying: 'Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess' mother Doria.'

The couple have not been seen in public together since Remembrance Sunday, although Meghan has been posting fairly regularly on the couple's Instagram account.

This article has been adapted from its original source.