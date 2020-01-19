Prince Harry, Wife Meghan Officially Lose Their Royal Titles

Under a new arrangement, Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will lose their royal titles, Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement on Saturday.

"The Sussexes will not use their HRH [his/her royal highness] titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family," said the statement, referring to the couple's decision to step down as “senior members” of the royal family, made in a surprise Jan. 8 announcement.

Later, the queen called a family summit on Jan. 13 with Prince Charles and his sons Princes William and Harry to discuss the dramatic move.

The queen today said the couple will lose their titles and have agreed to pay back "Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home."



"Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” said the queen.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family," she said, adding that she is proud of Meghan for "quickly" becoming one of the family.

The duke and duchess of Sussex will no longer take part in official military appointments and will not receive public funds for their royal duties, the statement said.

Prince Harry, up to now sixth in line to ascend to the British throne, married Markle, a former American actress, in May 2018.

“Royal highness” (abbreviated HRH for his or her royal highness) is a style used for addressing or referring to certain royal family members, usually princes or princesses. "Majesty" is usually reserved for monarchs and their consorts.

This article has been adapted from its original source.