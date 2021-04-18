  1. Home
Prince Philip's Coffin is Similar to That of Freddie Mercury

Published April 18th, 2021 - 05:24 GMT
The coffin of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh is laid onto a modified Land Rover Defender
The coffin of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh is laid onto a modified Land Rover Defender in the quadrangle ahead of the ceremonial funeral procession to St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021. Philip, who was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years, died on April 9 aged 99 just weeks after a month-long stay in hospital for treatment to a heart condition and an infection. Adrian DENNIS / POOL / AFP
The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin was created so long ago that no one at the Royal Family's undertaker, Leverton & Sons, knows exactly when it was put together.

The family firm that made Prince Philip's coffin by hand from English oak also constructed a casket for Queen star Freddie Mercury.

The Duke's lead-lined coffin was fashioned by Henry Smith, widely-regarded as the finest firm of its kind because of its precision and quality.

As well as making caskets, the company was the first in Britain to offer horse-drawn hearses, and at one point had a stable with 70 steeds.

Henry Smith opened in London's Battersea in 1869 and continued to make caskets by hand until it closed in 2005 when the last family member retired.

It also made coffins for other famous figures including Jimi Hendrix and Diana Dors, while producers used its caskets in TV dramas including Poirot and films such as the comedy Johnny English and a number of Dracula movies.

Andrew Leverton said his firm had 'inherited' the coffin in 1991 – along with the Queen's – from the previous undertaker, JH Kenyon, which had, in turn, commissioned the coffins from Henry Smith.

Author and funeral historian Brian Parson said: 'Henry Smith were the last coffin makers in London. 

'They specialised in high-end coffins and were known to be the best, so it's no surprise the Royals picked them.

'The coffin would have taken weeks to make.'

The Duke's casket – made from English oak, which is superior to the American oak most commonly used today – was placed in the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel yesterday.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

© Associated Newspapers Ltd.

