Princess Iman makes 1st appearance after wedding

ALBAWABA - Princess Iman of Jordan made her first appearance with her husband Jameel Alexander Thermiotis following their wedding on Sunday.

Princess Iman, 26, and Jameel, 28, were seen on Wednesday visiting Petra, which is one of the most famous archaeological sites in Jordan's southwestern desert.

من زيارة سمو الأميرة ايمان وزوجها جميل الى البترا اليوم 🇯🇴❤️#الاميرة_ايمان#الأردن pic.twitter.com/XNly2m6xzG — همام الفريحات (@Hommamfreahat) March 15, 2023

The eldest daughter of King Abdullah II tied the knot with Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in a royal ceremony held at her parents' mansion in Amman.

A limited number of guests were invited to the royal wedding including members of the Thermiotis family as well as the wife of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

The wedding ceremony was broadcasted live on all Jordan-based TV channels and the official social media accounts of The Royal Hashemite Court.