  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Princess Iman makes 1st appearance after wedding

Princess Iman makes 1st appearance after wedding

Published March 15th, 2023 - 04:02 GMT
Princess Iman
Jordan's Princess Iman and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis from their wedding. (Istagram/Queen Rania)

ALBAWABA - Princess Iman of Jordan made her first appearance with her husband Jameel Alexander Thermiotis following their wedding on Sunday.

Also ReadSneak peek into Princess Iman’s Henna dressSneak peek into Princess Iman’s Henna dress

Princess Iman, 26, and Jameel, 28, were seen on Wednesday visiting Petra, which is one of the most famous archaeological sites in Jordan's southwestern desert.

The eldest daughter of King Abdullah II tied the knot with Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in a royal ceremony held at her parents' mansion in Amman. 

A limited number of guests were invited to the royal wedding including members of the Thermiotis family as well as the wife of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

The wedding ceremony was broadcasted live on all Jordan-based TV channels and the official social media accounts of The Royal Hashemite Court.

Tags:Princess ImanWeddingroyal weddinhAmmanJordan

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...