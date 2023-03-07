Sneak peek into Princess Iman’s Henna dress

  1. Home
Published March 7th, 2023 - 06:53 GMT
Queen Rania
Queen Rania putting final touches on Princess Iman's Henna dress. (Instagram/ )

ALBAWABA - Queen Rania of Jordan shared an Instagram post showing a small part of Princess Iman's Henna party dress.

In the post, Queen Rania wrote: "Finishing touches before Iman’s Henna party tonight."

 

On March 5, Queen Rania shared a special video showing pictures of Princess Iman from early ages with a song performed by the Lebanese singer Elissa and written by Lebanese singer, writer, and composer Marwan Khoury.

She wrote: "In a week, she will be a bride. My precious Iman, I am so happy for you and so proud of everything that you are."

The Royal Hashemite Court (RHC) announced earlier that the eldest daughter of Jordan's King Abdullah II, Princess Iman, will tie the knot on March 12.

The 26-year-old Princess will marry Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, 28, in a royal ceremony hosted by the Jordanian King and Queen Rania.

Tags:Queen RaniaPrincess ImanJordanWeddingRoyal Wedding

