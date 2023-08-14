Princess Rajwa through the lens of AI

ALBAWABA - Princess Rajwa Al Hussein succeeded in entering the spotlight after her

marriage to Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II in June in the presence of members of royal families and presidents from across the world.

From the very first moment, she stole the hearts of all people across the world for her beauty and she became the talk of many Arab and international news agencies who are following Princess Rajwa's moves just to see what the Jordanian crown prince's wife is wearing as she is well known for her fancy taste in fashion.

AI photo of Princess Rajwa Al Hussein

Fans of Princess Rajwa Al Hussein pushed some people to use artificial intelligence technology, commonly known as AI, in order to create a stunning, new collection of the Princess.

A page, which is concerned with the news of royal families around the world, published the final result of Princess Rajwa through the eyes of AI. Some people were shocked at how the AI showed the Princess as if it was a normal photo as the generated photos seemed very close to reality.

The AI photos of Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein were amazing and very natural as described by people when they saw them.

AI photo of Princess Rajwa Al Hussein

Princess Rajwa appeared in the pictures as if she was a Princess coming from the 60s wearing elegant clothes and a distinctive retro hairstyle.

Furthermore, in another AI-generated photo, the Saudi-born princess also appeared in a classic retro hairstyle, which gave her an elegant look taking people on an imaginary trip dating back to the 70s.