Princess Salma Becomes The First Female Military Pilot in Jordan

King Abdullah II's daughter made history this week by becoming the first Jordanian woman to earn her wings as a military pilot at the Jordanian Armed Forces.

Princess Salma Bint Abdullah, 19, was presented with her aviation wings by her father in a ceremony at Amman's Al Husseiniya Palace on Wednesday, a press release by the Royal Hashemite Court said.

"His Majesty King Abdullah II, Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces, presents HRH Princess Salma bint Abdullah II with her wings after completing pilot training, at a ceremony attended by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah and HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II," the statement said.

The ceremony in the capital Amman on was attended by her mother Queen Rania and her older brother, Crown Prince Hussein.



Hussein, who is a first lieutenant in the Jordanian Armed Forces, took to Instagram to congratulate his sister.

"Brilliant and hard-working as always!" he wrote. "Congrats on receiving your wings and here's to more success and achievements."

The news was received positively by many on social media sites.

"'I want to be a princes when I grow up' gets a whole new meaning for girls around the world today," one Twitter user said.

"My sincere congratulations to HRH Princess Salma bint Abdullah ll on her successful completion of the flying course and the completion of her requirements..." another Twitter user said.

"Congratulations, you make us proud," another Twitter user said.

Salma, who is the second daughter and third child of King Abdullah II Queen Rania, had graduated from a short commissioning course at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the UK in November 2018.

This article has been adapted from its original source.