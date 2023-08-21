Princess Salma supports gender equality with Chloé T-Shirt

ALBAWABA Queen Rania, the wife of King Abdullah II of Jordan, has always been keen on sharing spontaneous moments with her lovely family on social media platforms, where she is followed by millions of people around the world.

In a recent post, Queen Rania was captured alongside her husband King Abdullah II and their children, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem, with the caption: "Summers are sweeter with you… So thankful."

However, it was Princess Salma's appearance in the photos that drew attention. She was seen wearing a white t-shirt with the phrase "Girls forward" printed in fuchsia, which is a special edition design from the renowned French luxury fashion brand, Chloé.

Further investigation into Princess Salma's outfit revealed that the Chloé t-shirt was designed in 2020 in collaboration with UNICEF programs to promote gender equality and empower women and girls.

Several of Queen Rania's followers expressed their admiration for Princess Salma's support of humanitarian causes, noting that she likely inherited this interest from her mother, Queen Rania.

The Queen is an international advocate for human rights and a strong defender of children's rights worldwide. Her work focuses on cross-cultural dialogue, education, women's empowerment, and finding innovative solutions to global challenges.

According to Chloé's official website, the distinctive t-shirt comes in two colors, and 100 percent of the profits are donated to UNICEF's gender equality programs.

The brand highlights that the t-shirt is made from organic jersey cotton and features a hand-stitched print to evoke a sense of unity and the "Girls Forward" motto.

This unique t-shirt was made available for purchase on Chloé's official website and in Chloé stores in France, Japan, Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States, priced at $405 USD.

The collaboration between Chloé and UNICEF not only adds a touch of high fashion to the advocacy for gender equality but also demonstrates how fashion can be a vehicle for promoting meaningful social change.

Princess Salma's choice to wear this Chloé t-shirt serves as a symbol of her commitment to gender equality and her desire to contribute to positive societal change.

As a member of a royal family that holds influence and visibility, her actions have the potential to inspire others and raise awareness about the importance of equal rights for all.

This collaboration between fashion and philanthropy underscores the significant role that brands and individuals can play in advancing crucial global issues.