Priscilla Cetinje: Oldest primary school student dies at 99 in Kenya

ALBAWABA - The name Priscilla Cetinje from the Kenya Rift Valley is trending on the social media for so many things.

At 99 years old she was the oldest student at a Kenya primary school. Her name made global headlines because of her sudden death; she was at school attending her usual classes and then suddenly left to have a rest.

Her story is extraordinary that got many on the social media including news websites writing about her and her achievements.

Prescilla, affectionately known as Jojo, enrolled at the primary school when she was 94 years old after she persuaded the headmaster to let her take classes where she made friends with many of the younger pupils there. Many of them were brought into this world by her acting as a community worker.

UNESCO praised her for tenacity and courage and a French film was made about this woman who believed that the key to development was education, arguing the schooling of women was essential to progress.

She continued to encourage young mothers who left school because of social pressures to return to education. Priscilla used to say if a woman is not educated, she will be no different from a chicken."

After a film was made about her she went to France were she met Brigitte Macron.